Youngsters from a Powys primary school will become stars of the stage this week

Pupils from Llanelwedd Church in Wales Primary School will be presenting their magical performance of The Wizard of Oz.

It will take place at the Wyeside Arts Centre on Tuesday, June 24 and Wednesday, June 25 at 6pm each evening.

Join them as they follow the Yellow Brick Road for a show-stopping production full of heart, courage, and a whole lot of imagination.

Don’t miss this unforgettable journey to the Emerald City!

Tickets are £8 for adults and £5 for under 11’s

All tickets are subject to a 50p admin fee. To book a ticket or for more information visit

www.wyeside.co.uk/live, call 01982 552555 or email boxoffice@wyeside.co.uk