Alan Titchmarsh takes over as National Garden Scheme President as more gardens open in Powys

Dolwen is a hillside cottage garden with upper and lower levels sloping down to River Dulas

Mary Berry handed the baton to Alan Titchmarsh, one of Britain’s best-loved gardeners, writers and television presenters.

Taking the charity towards its centenary year, Alan will be joined this autumn by a new Chief Executive, Dr Richard Claxton, who worked as a GP for 25 years and throughout his career used time spent in his garden to unwind, manage his own stress, maintain his mental and physical wellbeing.

This coming weekend Powys has two gardens opening on opposite sides of the County.

Dolwen just over three miles from Machynlleth, SY20 8SD, is opening for the NGS for the first time on Saturday and Sunday June 21 and 22 from 11am until 4pm. It is a hillside cottage garden with upper and lower levels sloping down to River Dulas. Roses, clematis and herbaceous borders, lots of pots, chickens and beehives. There is also a wildlife pond alive with dragonflies, newts and frogs. Lots of seating areas throughout. Dogs welcome.

Whilst Hurdley Hall is outside Churchstoke, SY15 6DY, and it will be open on Sunday June 22 from 11am until 5pm. It is very close to the border, and is opening for the ninth consecutive year.

It is set in a stunning location with 25 acres to explore with topiary, large colourful herbaceous and mixed borders, ponds and a kitchen garden leading to richly diverse Coronation Meadows with wildflowers including hundreds of orchids, an orchard with 76 mixed fruit trees, and a streamside walk through ancient woodland. It was a regional finalist in the English Garden’s Nations Favourite Garden 2019. Dogs welcome.

Coming up next weekend are Ash and Elm Horticulture, Cae Felyn Old Hall Llanidloes SY18 6PW which will be open on Saturday and Sunday June 28 and 29 from 11am until 3pm.

It is a diverse five-acre market garden, flowers for cutting, vegetables, fruit, nuts and plants grown using agroecological techniques that nurture nature.

Llangedwn Hall, Oswestry SY10 9JW will be open on Sunday, June 29 from 12 until 4pm. It is a well preserved formal terraced garden overlooking the Tanat valley.

The National Garden Scheme is looking for gardens to open in 2026, visit ngs.org.uk/get involved/open-your-garden or please contact susan.paynton@ngs.org.uk or owen.hughes@ngs.org.uk

There are gardens by appointment too for details visit findagarden.ngs.org.uk