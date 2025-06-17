Police appeal after two cars damaged overnight in South Shropshire town

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Officers are appealing for witnesses to come forward after two parked cars on Sandpits Road were damaged overnight between 9pm on Sunday (June 15) and 7am yesterday.

One vehicle, a Volkswagen Passat was parked along the road, while another, a Skoda, was parked on the driveway of a property.

A window was broken on both cars.

A post on West Mercia Police's Neighbourhood Matters page said: "We are investigating criminal damage to two parked cars on Sandpits Road, Ludlow and are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

"If you have information about the damage please let us know using the online 'Tell Us About' form on our website www.westmercia.police.uk, quoting incident reference 00069_i_1606205 or 22/53551/25.

"If you aren’t comfortable contacting us directly, you can pass on information anonymously to the independent charity, Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website: www.crimestoppers-uk.org."