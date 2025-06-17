Peter Rhodes on the Rock, digital phones and the joy of getting a letter

As fully paid-up citizens of the digital age, we are supposed to shrink in horror from the news that the NHS is still spending more than £100 million a year posting letters to patients. Me? I cheered a little.

The more we use the postal service, the longer the Royal Mail will survive and the longer Britain's unwilling pensioners can avoid getting entangled with computers, smartphones and the rest of the digital tyranny. An e-mail or text message is all very well, but no digital display-and-retrieval system can rival the doctor's letter perched on your mantelpiece.