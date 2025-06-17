Oscar-nominated composer announces sophomore album - a love letter to his childhood growing up near Shrewsbury

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Now residing in London, Jerskin Fendrix has announced Once Upon A Time... In Shropshire, his highly anticipated sophomore album, which is set to hit the shelves on October 10 via Untitled Recs (Lauren Auder, deathcrash).

It is said to be a love letter to something that once existed - a shining, rose-tinted childhood and the lives that made it. It posits that grief is complex and memory is intoxicating - and that Shropshire can contain the entire world.

The new album comes after his 2020 debut Winterreise placed him among a rising group of artists in the south London scene, and captured the imagination of director Yorgos Lanthimos, who tapped Jerskin to score the blockbuster hit film Poor Things, which was released in 2023.

Jerskin Fendrix

The experimental artist was quickly catapulted to international acclaim, with the score receiving BAFTA, Oscar and Golden Globe nominations.

Jerskin took home an Ivor Novello award, Film Composer of the Year and Discovery of the Year awards at the 2024 World Soundtrack Awards for his work in Poor Things.

The artist did not rest after this - he soundtracked Yorgos Lanthimos’ follow up film ‘Kinds of Kindness’ as well as his next movie coming out later this year.

His new album, featuring ten songs and lead single ‘Beth’s Farm’, was created between time spent nurturing his burgeoning career as a composer.

The record threads together memories of a vibrant, rural childhood, attempting to capture a time and place that’s been altered by the ebb of time and the failings of memory.

Jerskin said: “It's not a sad thing - maybe a bit nostalgic. It’s trying to capture that feeling and how important that was to me and my friends and my family - and then how, bit by bit, it gets cracked and corrupted.”

Fans of the artists will be ecstatic to know Jerskin will be playing a show at St Chad’s Church in Shrewsbury in October, to celebrate the album’s release.

Find out more details about Jerskin via his official website.