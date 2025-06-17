North Shropshire primary school hailed by inspectors as a 'place where people shine'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Lower Heath CofE Primary School near Prees was recently visited by The Statutory Inspection of Anglican and Methodist Schools (SIAMS) inspector.

Leaders at the school said they are "incredibly proud" to receive praise in a glowing repor The school has been commended for embracing its church school foundation, and creating an environment where both pupils and adults flourish.

The primary school was described as a "haven of care, kindness, peace and wonder" and a "place where people shine".

Lower Heath CE Primary School. Picture: Google

Inspectors also recognised the school for its commitment to its Christian values, which are described as being woven into each aspect of school life.

The report said the school's Christian vision and associated values unite the whole school community while the curriculum was noted for being designed in a way that allows pupils time and space for inward reflection.

Collective worship at the school was described as "welcoming, inclusive, and thought-provoking", and is said to enrich the life of the school and play a central role in deepening pupils' understanding of the the school's Christian vision and values.

Lower Heath CofE Primary School has celebrated a glowing SIAMS report

Leaders at the school were also commended for creating an environment where each individual feels "valued". The report added that the school has fostered a strong sense of responsibility among pupils both within the school and in the wider community.

Reacting to praise in the SIAMS report, headteacher Helen Reynolds said: "We are incredibly proud of this SIAMS report. It reflects the daily commitment of our staff, pupils, and families in living out our Christian values.

"We believe in nurturing every child’s potential, academically, spiritually, and socially and it is wonderful to see this recognised so clearly."