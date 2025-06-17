Newbridge-on-Wye WI Institute won the annual Powys Radnor Federation of Women’s Institute quiz recently

Newbridge-on-Wye WI Institute came out winners at the closely run annual quiz held by the Powys Radnor Federation of Women’s Institutes at Llanddewi village hall recently

With 14 teams taking part the room was full with very competitive women who enjoyed some teasing rounds of questions covering many subjects and using their Joker wisely to gain maximum points.

Half time refreshment saw a mortisboard of nibbles delivered to each table which members enjoyed.

Newbridge members Lyn Davies, with Ann Lloyd, Federation Chair, presented the award to Yvonne Glover-West, Barbara Waller and Ruth Crabb will now go forward to the Inter Federation Quiz being held in Llandeillo on July 4.