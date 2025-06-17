Mental health hospital in North Shropshire to benefit from millions of pounds of funding

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Midlands Partnership University NHS Foundation Trust (MPFT) that oversees and manages the North East Shropshire CMHC, also known as Market Drayton Cottage Hospital, has received more than £3.7 million from the Government's Estates Safety Fund to address "critical" infrastructure and "safety risks" in its buildings.

In the autumn budget last year, Chancellor Rachel Reeves announced £750 million in capital funding for 2025 to 2026 to address problems with infrastructure and safety risks in NHS hospital buildings.

The Government said the Estates Safety Fund invests in building safety works, including fixes to leaking roofs, upgrades to faulty electrical wiring, fire safety requirements, new air handling units and other schemes identified as priorities.

The cash-boost will be used towards roof repairs at the mental health hospital in Market Drayton. The MPFT said these repairs will take place between this month (June) and March next year.

Elsewhere, St George's Hospital, Great Wyrley Health Centre, Hanley Health Centre, and Stoke Health Centre will all also benefit from funding that has been allocated to the trust. Funding will be used on fire safety works, and improvements to energy systems, heating systems, ventilation systems and electrical systems.

'The aim is to deliver the highest quality health care'

Chief Finance Officer at Midlands Partnership University NHS Foundation Trust, Feroz Patel said: "MPFT’s aim is to deliver the highest quality health and care for service users and key to this is maintenance of the trust’s buildings and estate.

"MPFT submitted a bid to the Estates Safety Fund in 2025 which was successful. The Trust’s allocated funding will support essential maintenance works across a number of sites including Market Drayton Cottage Hospital where roof repair work will be undertaken between now and March 2026."

Almost £7.7 million has been granted to other hospital trusts in Shropshire.

The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH) responsible for the Princess Royal Hospital in Telford and Royal Shrewsbury Hospital has received the largest cash injection, with £6,797,000 that will go towards improvements to electrical and energy systems, lift upgrades or replacements, and the replacement of nurse call systems at the county's two major hospitals.

Meanwhile, the Shropshire Community Health NHS Trust has received £500,000 for similar upgrades at its hospitals in Bridgnorth and Whitchurch, and The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital NHS Foundation Trust has been allocated £400,000 for improvements to ventilation systems.