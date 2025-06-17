The art of building rich soil for healthy plants will be the theme of Llandrindod Transition's talk

Llandrindod Transition offers something a bit different this month – a demonstration and a talk

Join the group on the evening of June 24, in the Forest Garden, next to the Pomarium, for a demonstration and talk about permaculture, the art of building rich, resilient soil for strong, healthy plants and vegetables.

Join teacher and project developer Steven Jones for an interactive session exploring permaculture techniques for regenerating soil health and fertility.

Learn how to work with nature to build resilient, nutrient-rich soil using composting, mulching, and no-till methods. The speaker will also introduce biochar—a powerful soil amendment that locks in carbon and boosts microbial life

There will be a hands-on demonstration and informal discussion. All are welcome.

Whether you’re a gardener, farmer, or eco-enthusiast, come away with practical tools to heal your soil. All welcome and the talk will be beginner-friendly!

The group meets at the Chalybeate Tearoom from 6pm until 6.30pm for a hot drink or comfort break and then goes across the playing field and Pomarium to the Forest Garden, where we will be until about 8.30pm.

Be sure to wear comfortable footwear, as the going can be a little rough in places, and keep an eye on the weather forecast to dress appropriately!

Admission is free but donations are appreciated to cover costs