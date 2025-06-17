A Kington church will be hosting its annual garden fete later this month

St Mary’s Church will hold the event in the vicarage garden on Saturday, June 28 from 2pm until 4.30pm.

There will be stalls, sideshows, cakes, children’s games, plants, a bookstall, a raffle, Llandrindod Circle Dance Friends and refreshments.

There will be free entrance and parking in the churchyard. Disabled badge holders only may park behind the Parish House.

All are welcome to attend.