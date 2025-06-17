Jet2 passenger banned for life after 'flight from hell' from Birmingham to Ibiza

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The incident reportedly took place onboard the LS1181 flight to Birmingham Airport (BHX) to Ibiza (IBZ) on June 13.

The flight was due to depart to the Spanish island at 6.15pm but did not take off until 8.44pm, according to flight tracker website, Flightradar.

Passenger CJ Edwards posted a video to TikTok he recorded on the flight.

The clip shows a man who appears to be being escorted off the plane, while several passengers stood in the aisles capturing the moment on their mobile phones and others applauded.

A Jet2 plane. Photo: (Alamy/PA)

In a separate video captioned 'what happened on flight LS1181', Mr Edwards explained: "There were a lot of things going on. There was a fight on the plane, someone got slapped, someone was sick in the aisles.

"My friend had sick on his shoe. There was a lot going on. People were passing drinks over people, spilling them and turbulence as well."

Mr Edwards went on to describe the journey as "the flight from hell".

When asked about the incident, a Jet2 spokesperson said: "The customer has been banned for life. As a family friendly airline we take a zero-tolerance approach to disruptive passenger behaviour."