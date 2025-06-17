Heat-health alert issued for West Midlands as region braces for even higher temperatures this weekend

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The UK Health Security Agency has issued the yellow heath-health alert for most of England from midday on Wednesday (June 18) until 6pm on Sunday.

The alert means there could be an increased use of healthcare services by vulnerable people.

Though it will be sunny all week in the region, temperatures are expected to reach their peak on Saturday in many areas.

Areas of Shropshire including Shrewsbury, Telford and Bridgnorth, could see temperatures hit 30°C on Saturday, according to the Met Office.

It is set to be a hot and sunny week in Shropshire

Met Office deputy chief meteorologist Dan Holley said: “Heat is the main story this week, with high pressure building and temperatures rising to heatwave levels in some areas by the weekend.

“Today and tomorrow, we could see maximum temperatures of 27°C in the south of England, and 29°C on Thursday.

“The trend for temperatures to rise continues into Friday, with a maximum of 30°C in central England. With the hot temperatures, we could also see some thundery showers across the far west Friday night into Saturday.

“Widespread very warm conditions are expected on Saturday, with a top temperature of 32°C. Sunday looks to see the peak of the very warm spell, with a headline max of 33°C possible.

"This is most likely to be in the east of England, with other areas seeing temperatures into the high 20s to low 30 Celsius. Warm, and perhaps even ‘tropical nights’ will also be a feature this week."

The highest temperature ever recorded in the UK in June was 35.6°C in Southampton in 1976.

The warm weather will likely come as good news for hospitality venues across the country who could see higher demand as the sun continues to shine.

Kate Nicholls, chief executive of UKHospitality, said: “This spell of warm weather will no doubt be a welcome lift for hospitality venues up and down the country, as people look to eat, drink and socialise outdoors.

“Businesses will now be hoping for a strong summer to help counterbalance the significant cost pressures they’re contending with. Rain or shine, I’d encourage everyone to get out and support their local hospitality businesses.”

The Alzheimer’s Society is meanwhile urging people to check in on friends and family living with dementia to make sure they stay safe during the hot weather.

Angelo Makri, senior knowledge officer for wellbeing at the charity, said: “People should absolutely enjoy the nice weather we’re having. However, it’s important to note that high temperatures can lead to severe health problems for people with dementia unless they take precautions to keep cool and well-hydrated.”