Firefighters tackle late-night tractor fire in south Shropshire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call reporting a tractor fire in Pulverbatch just before 9pm on Monday, June 16.

Two fire appliances were mobilised to the scene from Church Stretton and Minsterley.

A spokesperson for the fire service reported a JCB was "involved in fire" but had been extinguished.

The stop message, which indicates the scene was under control, was received at 10.07pm.