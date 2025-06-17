Firefighters tackle late-night tractor fire in south Shropshire
Shropshire firefighters were called to help tackle a fire involving a tractor in south Shropshire on Monday night
By Megan Jones
Published
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call reporting a tractor fire in Pulverbatch just before 9pm on Monday, June 16.
Two fire appliances were mobilised to the scene from Church Stretton and Minsterley.
A spokesperson for the fire service reported a JCB was "involved in fire" but had been extinguished.
The stop message, which indicates the scene was under control, was received at 10.07pm.