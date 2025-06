Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The fire took place on Guinea Lane, Weston, on Tuesday (June 17).

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said it received a call reporting the fire just before 5pm.

Fire crews were called to a blaze involving a shed in Shrewsbury

Two fire engines from Prees and Wem were sent to the scene.