Fire crews called to bush fire in Telford

Firefighters were called to tackle a blaze on land in Telford.

By Isabelle Parkin
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call reporting a fire on Tranter Avenue at 6.24pm on Tuesday (June 17).

One fire engine from Wellington went to the scene.

Fire crews tackled a blaze on land in Telford. Photo: Kirsty O'Connor, PA
The fire service said the blaze involved eight square metres of bush and undergrowth.

The 'stop message', indicating the incident is over, was received at 6.44pm.

