Fire crews called to bush fire in Telford
Firefighters were called to tackle a blaze on land in Telford.
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call reporting a fire on Tranter Avenue at 6.24pm on Tuesday (June 17).
One fire engine from Wellington went to the scene.
The fire service said the blaze involved eight square metres of bush and undergrowth.
The 'stop message', indicating the incident is over, was received at 6.44pm.