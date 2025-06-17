Fire crews called to bush fire in Telford

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call reporting a fire on Tranter Avenue at 6.24pm on Tuesday (June 17).

One fire engine from Wellington went to the scene.

Fire crews tackled a blaze on land in Telford. Photo: Kirsty O'Connor, PA

The fire service said the blaze involved eight square metres of bush and undergrowth.

The 'stop message', indicating the incident is over, was received at 6.44pm.