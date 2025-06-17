Chance for Salopians to quiz Shrewsbury MP about climate and nature issues - find out how to get involved

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The event at Shrewsbury Wildlife Trust in Abbey Foregate, which takes place this Saturday, June 21, has been arranged by a coalition of community groups including Up Sewage Creek, Better Shrewsbury Transport, Shrewsbury Vegans, and Zero Hour. It will be chaired by Richard Grindle, CEO of the Shropshire Wildlife Trust.

Shrewsbury resident Jamie Russell, who helped organise the meeting, said: “We’re grateful to Julia for being willing to meet with concerned residents and answer their questions.

“The climate and nature crisis is having an impact both locally and nationally – just ask local farmers about the weather chaos they’re seeing in their fields, or residents in the town centre who are suffering increasing flood risk.

“We’re expecting questions around river pollution, the North West Relief Road, food security, flooding, nature loss and legislation like the Planning and Infrastructure Bill and the Climate and Nature Bill.

“Lots of these issues affect Shrewsbury residents and that’s why it’s great to see our MP engaging with local people on them – something her predecessor struggled to do.”

Recent data from the Yale School of the Environment mapped public climate change beliefs across the UK.

It shows that 78% of people in Shropshire rated climate change extremely, very, or somewhat important; with 77% of respondents saying they were worried about it and 65% saying it should be a priority for the government.

Mrs Buckley said: “In my role on the Environment Audit Select Committee, I am keen to help link in my constituents’ concerns to better influence policy decisions in Parliament.

“So I will be glad to set out the current work our Government is leading on environmental issues, and listen to residents as they bring forward their views, concerns and questions about our work.”

The meeting, which starts at 2pm, is free to attend. Tickets must be registered in advance and questions for Julia Buckley are being taken in advance to ensure a wide range of issues are discussed.

Richard Grindle said: “It is heartening to know that so many people in Shropshire agree that climate and nature is critically important. There is much that needs to be done – but nothing is impossible given the political will. It is great that Julia Buckley has offered to come and discuss these vital issues with constituents; Shropshire Wildlife Trust are pleased to be able to facilitate this event.”

To book a seat visit eventbrite.com/e/julia-buckley-mp-public-qa-on-climate-and-the-environment-tickets-1381518171039