A5 crash: Man, 21, in 'serious condition' and two others in hospital after car crashed into tree near Oswestry

Emergency services were called to the A5 near Oswestry at around 1.34am Tuesday after a car - a blue Toyota Auris - collided with a tree.

The driver, a 21-year-old man, was found to be in a "serious condition" and was freed from the vehicle by firefighters before being taken to hospital for further treatment.

Two other men, both aged 22, were treated for injuries "not believed to be serious" before also being taken to hospital.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called to reports of a car that had crashed into a tree on the A5 in Gobowen, near to Five Crosses Island at 1.34am.

"Three ambulances, including one from the Welsh Ambulance Service, a paramedic officer and the Midlands Air Ambulance Critical Care Car attended the scene.

"On arrival we discovered three patients. The driver of the car, a man, was found to be in a serious condition.

"Fire services colleagues assisted in freeing the man from the vehicle before he received specialist trauma care at the scene.

"He was then taken to Aintree Hospital for further treatment. Two further men were treated for injuries not believed to be serious before being taken to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital."

The road was closed for several hours following the incident. It had reopened by 8.45am.

Now, West Mercia Police are appealing for witnesses. A spokesperson for the police said: "A blue Toyota Auris was travelling towards Oswestry when it left the carriageway and collided with the embankment near to the A5 Five Crosses roundabout.

"A 21-year-old man was taken to hospital via air ambulance with serious injuries deemed to be potentially life-threatening.

"Two other men, both aged 22, were taken to hospital via land ambulance. Their injuries are not thought to be serious.

"Anyone who witnessed the collision, or dashcam footage of the incident, and has not yet spoken to police is asked to get in contact."

Those with information or footage are asked to email craig.byle@westmercia.police.uk