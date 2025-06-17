A5 crash update: Man in 'serious condition' and two others in hospital after car crashed into tree on A5 near Oswestry

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Emergency services were called to the A5 near Oswestry at around 1.34am Tuesday after a car collided with a tree.

The driver, who was found to be in a "serious condition", was freed from the vehicle by firefighters before he was taken to hospital for further treatment.

Two other men were treated for injuries "not believed to be serious" before also being taken to hospital.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called to reports of a car that had crashed into a tree on the A5 in Gobowen, near to Five Crosses Island at 1.34am.

The A5, north of Five Crosses Roundabout. Photo: Google

"Three ambulances, including one from the Welsh Ambulance Service, a paramedic officer and the Midlands Air Ambulance Critical Care Car attended the scene.

"On arrival we discovered three patients. The driver of the car, a man, was found to be in a serious condition.

"Fire services colleagues assisted in freeing the man from the vehicle before he received specialist trauma care at the scene.

"He was then taken to Aintree Hospital for further treatment. Two further men were treated for injuries not believed to be serious before being taken to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital."

The road was closed for several hours following the incident. It had reopened by 8.45am.

West Mercia Police have been approached for more information.