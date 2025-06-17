‘Expect delays’: The A5 is closed in Shropshire in both directions due to a serious road traffic collision
West Mercia Police are on the scene - motorists are urged to to expect delays
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A serious road collision on the A5 in Shropshire has led to the road being closed in both directions - southbound between B4009 (Gobowen) and B4059 (Five Crosses Roundabout).
West Mercia Police remain on the scene this morning to undertake a collision investigation.
National Highways resources have been deployed to assist with traffic management.
A5 diversion routes:
Traffic is being diverted via local roads
Drivers are being urged to allow extra time for journeys - including planning ahead and re-routing if possible.
Further information is available from National Highways by visiting www.trafficengland.com website and travel apps, or via its regional X feed.
The National Highways 24/7 contact centre team is also available to provide up to the minute information on 0300 123 5000.
This is a breaking news story. We will bring you further updates as soon as we receive them.