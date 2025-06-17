A woman’s body has been found in a Mid Wales reservoir following a search for a missing person.
Emergency services were in the Elan Valley area in the early hours of Monday morning following the report of a missing person.
A body was found near at Garreg Ddu reservoir during the search.
A police spokeswoman said; “Dyfed-Powys Police received a report of a missing 63-year-old woman, believed to be in the Elan Valley area.
“Sadly, a body was found during the search.
“The next of kin and HM Coroner have been informed. The death is not being treated as suspicious.”