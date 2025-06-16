Woman seriously injured in car crash on A49 - police launch witness appeal

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Bishops Castle and Clun Police said the crash had involved a silver Toyota Yaris and a blue Ford Focus - with a woman in her 70s, the driver of the Yaris, taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Officers said it took place at the Upper Affcot junction north of Craven Arms at around 2.55pm on Monday, June 9.

Posting on social media police said: "We are appealing for witnesses to a serious collision on the A49 in Shropshire on Monday, June 9.

"The collision happened around 2.55pm at the Upper Affcot junction when a silver Toyota Yaris and blue Ford Focus collided.

"The driver of the Toyota Yaris, a woman in her 70s, was taken to the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital with serious injuries.

"We’d like to hear from anyone who saw, or who has dashcam footage of, the collision itself or either of the vehicles in the minutes before it.

"Please contact PC Hobden by e-mailing mark.hobden@westmercia.police.uk quoting 00262_i of June 9."