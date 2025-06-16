Woman dies after crash between car and van on A442 near Bridgnorth

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Emergency services were called to the A442 near Quatt, south of Bridgnorth, at around 3.17pm on Sunday (June 15) after a collision between a van and a car.

The West Midlands Ambulance Service (WMAS) reported that a passing ambulance crew had come across the collision and stopped to offer aid.

They were joined by a second ambulance, paramedic officer and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford.

A442 near Quatt, Bridgnorth. Photo: Google

A WMAS spokeswoman said: “A passing ambulance stopped at the scene to find a car and a van which had collided. A woman passenger in the car was being given CPR by bystanders.

"The crew immediately took over resuscitation efforts and, once joined by WMAS colleagues, the team continued advanced life support on the woman.

"Sadly, nothing could be done to save the woman and she was confirmed deceased on scene.

“The driver of the car, a man, was assessed by ambulance staff and found with non-life-threatening injuries.

"He was treated on scene before being conveyed to New Cross Hospital for further treatment.”

West Mercia Police has been approached for more information.