Watch fearless Telford teen jump out of a plane to raise cash for school that 'brought the best out of him'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Aiden Jones is set to leave Southall School in Dawley at the end of term.

The 16-year-old, who is autistic, wanted to do something special to thank his school for his time there, which his parents said has "brought the best out in him".

On Saturday (June 14), Aiden took to the skies with Skydive Tilstock Freefall Club, near Whitchurch, and completed a tandem parachute jump to raise money for his school.

The teenager was taken up to 10,000 feet, and strapped to instructor Adam before the pair leapt out.

Aiden had hoped his daring challenge would raise around £100 for his school, but his fundraising page, which is still open, has seen him smash his target with more than £1,300 in donations.

Mum Kerry Jones said: “Anyone who knows him understands his deep love for education. Having attended special needs schools throughout his life, Southall School has truly nurtured his potential and brought out the best in him.

“As he approaches this significant transition from Southall School to sixth form, we reflect on how much he has grown into an incredibly bright individual.

“This jump represents not only a thrilling adventure but also a chance to give back to the school that has supported him so profoundly.”

After his jump at noon on Saturday, Aiden described it as “tremendous”.

“I did it to raise money for my local special school,” he said. “It is Southall special school in Dawley.

“Thank you for all the donations; the funds are going to a great cause.”

Aiden (left) with his instructor

Anybody that wishes to support Aiden can do so on his charity page: https://www.justgiving.com/page/kerry-jones-1.