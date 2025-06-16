'It is the only way' - Victim of Telford grooming gang welcomes PM's U-turn on national inquiry

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said over the weekend that he had read “every single word” of an independent report into child sexual exploitation by Baroness Louise Casey and would accept her recommendation for a national inquiry.

A woman who was abused in Telford, who now goes by the name Kate Elysia and has waived her legal right to anonymity, had been groomed by Mohammed Ali Sultan.

Sultan was jailed for seven years in 2012, after admitting having sex with two teenage girls, and had his sentence extended in 2015 and 2019 after he was found guilty of further sexual offences.

He was part of a gang of four men who 'traded' girls as young as 13, whom they groomed with cigarettes and alcohol.