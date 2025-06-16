Shropshire set for a hot and sunny week - with forecasts predicting temperatures of up to 30C

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Amid warnings of heavy showers and thunderstorms, Friday (June 13) was the warmest day of 2025 so far.

Now, with the Met Office predicting a week of sunshine, it looks like many more warm days are on the cards.

The sunny weather is already taking hold, with Shropshire expected to reach highs of around 25C on Monday (June 16).

And the heat is only set to increase, with the Met Office currently predicting highs of around 30C later in the week.

Photo: Jonathan Brady/PA

Monday:

A settled day with early morning misting lifting into cloud and gradually breaking and thinning, allowing plenty of sunny spells to develop into the afternoon. Light winds for all and feeling especially warm in the sunshine. Maximum temperature 25C.

Tonight:

Plenty of late evening sunshine leading into a dry and settled night with widely clear skies. Some patchy cloud arriving in the west by dawn, but staying dry. Light winds. Minimum temperature overnight 13C.

Tuesday:

Mostly fine with gentle winds and some warm or very warm spells of sunshine developing. Maximum temperature 24C.

Outlook for Wednesday to Friday:

High pressure building from the southwest brings increasingly settled conditions. Dry and fine with plenty of warm sunshine, and with temperatures continuing to rise through the week.

Currently, the forecaster is expecting highs of 30C in the Shrewsbury area on Thursday, falling to 28C on Friday.