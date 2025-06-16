Shropshire cricketer's life saved after he suffers cardiac arrest on the pitch - thanks to quick-thinking spectators

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The distressing incident took place during Wellington 4ths home match against Calverhall on Saturday, June 14, at their Orleton Park ground.

Calverhall batsman Simon Parker became unwell with players, spectators and his own son rushing to his aid.

Incredibly after receiving CPR on the pitch, and the use of a defibrillator, he was taken to hospital by an air ambulance.

In a statement earlier today Wellington Cricket Club said the player was 'stable', 'fully conscious' and 'in good spirits'.

Both clubs and the ambulance service have praised the quick actions of those present at the scene for preventing a tragedy.

David Ross, secretary at Wellington Cricket Club, said they were delighted that the efforts of those present - and the fact the club has a defibrillator - meant there was a positive outcome.

Mr Ross specifically praised firefighter Matt Wilson, who was watching his own son make his debut, for the use of the defibrillator.

Writing on the club's website he said: "As some people may be aware, a player from Calverhall suffered a cardiac arrest during the league match against our 4th XI, which resulted in an air ambulance attending the scene.

"We are delighted to report that the player concerned is now in a stable condition in hospital, fully conscious and in good spirits. We all wish him the very the best in his recovery and look forward to welcoming him back to Orleton Park in the future.

"We would like to put on record our thanks to everyone from Wellington and Calverhall who responded to the incident with calmness and professionalism.

"Whilst there were many people involved, we would like to highlight the efforts of Matt Wilson, who was watching his son make his senior debut for Wellington, for special comment. Matt's calm management of the situation and deployment of the on-site defibrillator helped to ensure we are reporting on a positive outcome today."

Oliver Griffiths, captain and chairman of Calverhall, said they would always be thankful for the actions of those who stepped in on the day.

He said: "We are eternally grateful to Wellington Cricket Club and Matt Wilson, and for the quick actions of other members of the club who ran to get the defibrillator and did everything they could to save Simon.

"As a club, we are eternally grateful to them.

"We are also so grateful to Alex who was there to save his dad's life.

"Without his intervention and giving that CPR and not stopping we might be having a very different story."

A spokesman for the West Midlands Ambulance Service confirmed that the actions of those at the scene had been vital.

He said: "We were called to a medical emergency at Wellington Cricket Club in Haygate Road, Telford at 4.18pm on Saturday 14th June. Two ambulances and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Tatenhill airbase responded to the scene.

"Crews arrived to find bystanders performing CPR and using an Automated External Defibrillator on a man in a critical condition.

"The man’s heart was successfully restarted thanks to the quick actions of those at the scene. The team of ambulance staff stabilised his condition before he was airlifted to hospital for further care."

Mr Ross also highlighted a poignant coincidence from the day, with the club gathered to pay tribute to long-standing member Paul Carter, who died earlier this month.

Mr Carter had been a driving force in ensuring that the club had the defibrillator in place.

Mr Ross said: "We would like to pay tribute to Paul Carter, who worked hard to get the club its first defibrillator in 2021. It was an issue he felt very passionately about.

"On the day that the club gathered to remember Paul's life with a minute's silence, who could have imagined that machine would save another cricketer's life."