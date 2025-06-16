Shoplifter suspect stuffs £400 worth of Jellycats down pants at a West Midlands garden centre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

CCTV footage shows a woman allegedly stealing £400 worth of Jellycats by stuffing them down her trousers.

The huge haul of Jellycat soft toys were taken from St Peter's Garden Centre, Worcester, after a woman stuffed a "significant amount" of the stock into her trousers and bags.

Footage filmed on June 7, 2025, shows a woman helping herself as she walks around the store, adjusting her trousers as she goes.

Video grab from CCTV footage showing a woman stealing £400 worth of Jellycat's by stuffing them down her trousers.

Jellycats are different-shaped soft toys which are in huge demand at the moment due to their quirky designs and soft material.

Over the past year, the brand has experienced significant growth in popularity.

William Blake, managing director of St Peter's Garden Centre, said: "We were deeply disappointed by the incident, where a significant amount of stock — over £400 worth of Jellycat toys — was stolen from our store.

"As an independent, family-run business, every loss impacts not just our shelves but the hard-working team behind the scenes.

Video grab from CCTV footage showing a woman stealing £400 worth of Jellycat's by stuffing them down her trousers.

"Our staff work tirelessly to create a warm and welcoming environment for all visitors, and it’s disheartening when that is taken advantage of.

"We’re co-operating fully with local authorities and we’d like to thank our customers for the response to the video and all their continued support.”

West Mercia Police said: "We received a report of theft from St Peter’s Garden Centre on Wednesday (11 June).

"Enquiries are on-going."