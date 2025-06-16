Shirtless man smashed glass with his head at Telford court building, ending up 'covered in blood'
A shirtless man headbutted and smashed a pane of glass at court.
Plus
Published
Gary Saywell, aged 37, lost his temper at Telford County Court on Thursday (June 12), damaging the glass and ending up covered in blood.
On Friday Telford Magistrates Court was told that Saywell had been demanding so speak to a solicitor and then a police officer.
A security guard phoned the police but Saywell started shouting.