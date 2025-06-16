Pub visitors across West Midlands given chance to win big in new Trivial Pursuit promotion

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Marston’s has announced a national promotion, ‘Win A Wedge’, with Hasbro’s Trivial Pursuit brand, giving locals the chance to win thousands of prizes by answering general knowledge trivia questions correctly when they visit one of more than 1,000 pubs, including 276 in the West Midlands.

From June 16 to August 3, customers that make a purchase via Marston’s new Order & Pay platform will have the chance to ‘win a wedge’ if they answer six official Trivial Pursuit questions.

If all answers are correct, the player will win an instant prize or offer, including drinks, food, and cinema tickets.

Win a Wedge offers the chance to win prizes through playing Trivial Pursuit

All players, whether they get all six answers correct or not, will also be entered into a weekly prize draw, with the chance of winning major prizes including £10,000 cash, a holiday, concert tickets, a TV and Trivial Pursuit board games.

Prize draws will take place once a week for seven weeks, giving customers multiple chances to win.

General knowledge buffs can try their luck in any of the 1,162 participating pubs across England and Wales, while for those wanting to sharpen up their knowledge in between plays, selected pubs will also be hosting Trivial Pursuit quiz and board game nights.

Marston's new order and pay system will allow people to play the game

Mags Dixon, Commercial Marketing Director of Marston’s, said: “Trivial Pursuit is one of the nation’s all-time favourite board games and we’re so excited to be teaming up with them this summer.”

“Using our market-leading Order & Pay system, guests can not only order food and drink from the comfort of their table, but now also access special offers and this exclusive gaming experience to make their visits to our pubs even more rewarding.”

“There are some amazing prizes up for grabs and we’re looking forward to seeing our customers enjoying themselves and putting their general knowledge to the test.”