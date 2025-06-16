Overnight closure planned for A5 stretch near border

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

National Highways says it will be shutting the A5, from the Gledrid Roundabout north of Oswestry, to the border of England and Wales, near Chirk.

The organisation said that the closure was to allow for "cyclical maintenance works to be carried out".

The closure will take place from 8pm on Monday, June 23, and will continue until 6am the following morning.

Emergency vehicles are exempt from the closure and a diversion route for all other drivers will be signposted, via the B5070 and the A5 - and vice versa.