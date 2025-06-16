Man arrested after pensioner dies in crash between car and van on A442 near Bridgnorth

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

A man has been arrested in relation to the crash, which happened on the A442 near Quatt, south of Bridgnorth, at around 3.17pm on Sunday (June 15).

Police say a white Ford Transit van collided with a silver Mercedes C220. A woman in her 90s who had been a passenger in the Mercedes died at the scene despite the best efforts of emergency service crews.

The West Midlands Ambulance Service (WMAS) reported that a passing ambulance crew had come across the collision and stopped to offer aid.

They were joined by a second ambulance, paramedic officer and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford.

A442 near Quatt, Bridgnorth. Photo: Google

A WMAS spokeswoman said: “A passing ambulance stopped at the scene to find a car and a van which had collided. A woman passenger in the car was being given CPR by bystanders.

"The crew immediately took over resuscitation efforts and, once joined by WMAS colleagues, the team continued advanced life support on the woman.

"Sadly, nothing could be done to save the woman and she was confirmed deceased on scene.

“The driver of the car, a man, was assessed by ambulance staff and found with non-life-threatening injuries.

"He was treated on scene before being conveyed to New Cross Hospital for further treatment.”

West Mercia Police is now appealing for witnesses.

A spokesperson said: "A 39-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving whilst being impaired.

"We’d like to hear from anyone who saw, or who has dashcam footage, of the collision itself or either of the vehicles in the minutes before it.

"Please contact PC Jennings by emailing robert.jennings@westmercia.police.uk."