In pictures: Bridgnorth's LGBTQ+ community celebrates Pride

The event was first held last year and saw some 300 people, many brightly dressed, march along Castle Terrace in the town.

Organiser Huw Rees, now a town councillor, said this year's event, held on Saturday (June 14) followed a similar route but they had fears for the weather.

Bridgnorth Pride. Photo: Elliot Benton

“Thankfully, the weather was sunny pretty much all day in the end which was a blessing! Turnout was good: around 250 people on the walk,” he said.

Bridgnorth Pride. Photo: Elliot Benton

The group met at noon at the top station of the Cliff Railway with many dressed brightly and carrying placards promoting diversity.

The parade made its way down Castle Terrace before a Pride party took place in the Castle Grounds.

Bridgnorth SNT at Pride

Attendees included Bridgnorth's mayor David Cooper as well as the local police PCSO team.

A spokesperson for Bridgnorth Safer Neighbourhood Team said: "It was great to see so many people including families enjoying the walk and then the entertainment in the Castle Grounds in the sunshine.

"Following the entertainment [officers] visited local venues that will be holding events throughout the day and evening to discuss hate crime and how to report it."

Bridgnorth Pride. Photo: Elliot Benton

Councillor Rees said that the event is still important despite the progress made towards equality.

He said: “Pride is a chance to celebrate the progress we've made towards equality in the UK, while also recognising the struggles and sacrifices of those who came before us.

Bridgnorth SNT at Pride

“Living in rural areas like Shropshire can be especially isolating for LGBTQ+ people. Pride is about creating a space where our local LGBTQ+ community can come together, feel supported, and know they're not alone.”