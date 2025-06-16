Hit-and-run near Telford petrol station leaves victim with 'significant injuries'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The incident took place near the Jet petrol station in Sutton Hill at around 6.50am yesterday (Sunday, June 15).

Police said that a 35-year-old man had been taken to hospital for treatment following the incident, with the driver of the car failing to stop at the scene.

An appeal from Telford and Wrekin Police urged any witnesses to get in touch.

A spokesman said: "Did you see a collision near the Jet petrol station on Sutton Hill yesterday morning? At around 6.50am a collision occurred outside the petrol station involving a car and a pedestrian.

"The pedestrian, a 35-year-old man, sustained significant injuries which required hospital treatment.

"The driver of the car failed to stop at the scene.

"We’d like to hear from anyone who saw or has dashcam footage of the collision.

"Anyone with information or footage is asked to contact PC Craig Byle on craig.byle@westmercia.police.uk or 07967 300058 quoting incident number 108 of June 15."