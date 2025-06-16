Girl, 8, injured after being hit by car in Shrewsbury - police appeal for witnesses

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

West Mercia Police said the incident took place on Mount Pleasant Road, leaving the girl requiring hospital treatment for injuries to her arm.

Officers said the girl had been hit by a blue Citroen Picasso, and have appealed for any witnesses to come forward.

A spokesman for the force said: "Officers are appealing for information following a collision between a pedestrian and a car on Mount Pleasant Road in Shrewsbury.

"Around 5.20pm on Thursday, June 12, a blue Citroen Picasso collided with an 8-year-old girl near to the junction with Whitemere Road.

"The pedestrian suffered injuries to her arm and attended hospital.

"Officers would like to see any dashcam footage of the incident or speak to any witnesses who saw the collision.

"Please email tom.symonds@westmercia.police.uk if you think you can help."