Fire crews scrambled after car hits tree on the A49
Fire crews were scrambled to an incident on the A49 after a car hit a tree.
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said it had been called to the incident on the A49, Shrewsbury Road, Craven Arms.
They were alerted to reports of a crash at around 3.26pm, with crews from Church Stretton, Craven Arms, and Wellington sent to the scene.
An update from the fire service said they found one car which had hit a tree, with the crews using small gear and a thermal camera to ensure the vehicle was safe.