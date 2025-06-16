Film students shortlisted for national award

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Severn Wild looks at the relationship between the River Severn and the local community and is one of three short films shortlisted in the ‘Time for Action’ category at this year’s Into Film Awards, backed by the British Film Institute.

The competition celebrates and showcases the ‘phenomenal breadth and depth of young filmmaking talent’ across the UK.

Niamh Middleton, one of the Telford College creative students involved in the project.

The winners will be announced at the famous Odeon cinema in London’s Leicester Square on June 25 in a ceremony hosted by actor, presenter and author Rose Ayling-Ellis.

The ‘time for action’ category specifically asked young people to create a film that raises awareness of issues important to them and explores the changes they would like to make in the world, whether big or small, personal or society wide.

Severn Wild is described as ‘an impassioned plea to protect our country's rivers, using beautiful animation, historical materials, and a poetic script’.

It explores what the creators says are the ‘far-reaching and catastrophic effects that humanity and civilisation have had on the River Severn’, but also highlighting hopeful plans to restore the river and return it to its natural state.

Telford College media lecturer Craig Hartwell said: “This is fantastic news, and an incredible achievement for our students.

“The awards recognise some of the brilliant talent and creativity among young people across the UK, and can be just the first step on an incredible journey into the world of film and beyond.”

Into Film Awards organisers said: “This year's awards received hundreds of entries from every corner of the UK, with our triumphant nominees covering a breathtaking range of compelling and timely subjects.

“The nominated films - all of which you can watch below - offer a fascinating insight into the things that young people in the UK care about.”

People can watch the Telford College students’ award-nominated film here: https://www.intofilm.org/news-and-views/articles/into-film-awards-2025-nominees#block-severn