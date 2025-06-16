'There is a caring and respectful culture' - North Shropshire primary school 'overjoyed' by inspector's praise

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Statutory Inspection of Anglican and Methodist Schools (SIAMS) inspector recently visited Tilstock CE Primary School and Nursery.

A report has praised collective worship at the school as a "joyful occasion where singing lifts the roof, values are explored, and times of reflection are enjoyed".

The inspector commended inclusive and joyful worship alongside the school's Christian values. They are said to "remain central" to the school's "caring and respectful" culture, and pupils who "exemplify" the values are said to be celebrated.

Tilstock CofE Primary School and Nursery has celebrated praise in its SIAMS report. Picture: Marches Academy Trust

The SIAMS report also commended the primary school for its involvement with the local church that children are described to visit regularly.