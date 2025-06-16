"This campaign is about saving lives," roads policing sergeant said after successful biker engagement day near Llandrindod Wells

It was part of Operation Apex, a dedicated road safety campaign aimed at reducing motorcycle-related collisions across the force.

The event, which took place at a popular meeting point for bikers, gave officers the opportunity to speak directly with motorcyclists about key safety issues, including speed awareness, protective gear, and the importance of staying visible on the road.

The event marked the first public outing of the force’s new Op Apex bike – a BMW S1000XR – which will be used to support ongoing safety efforts and community engagement across the force.

Alongside police officers, the day saw active involvement from partners including The Institute of Advanced Motorists, offering short, advanced riding skill sessions supported by our police bikers, GoSafe, who provided information and engaged riders on speed and road safety awareness and The Fire Service Road Safety Officer, who joined the team at the Op Apex stand to support the safety message.

Riders also expressed strong interest in BikeSafe, with many requesting information on how to book a course.

The feedback from attendees was overwhelmingly positive, reinforcing the campaign’s goals of improving rider knowledge and reducing risk on the roads.

Roads Policing Sergeant, David Hawksworth, said: "We’re proud to see so much interest and support from the biking community. Operation Apex is about working together to make riding safer and more enjoyable for everyone. Events like this show just how powerful face-to-face engagement can be.

"This campaign is about saving lives. Motorcyclists remain one of the most vulnerable groups on our roads, and Operation Apex is our way of engaging with the biking community to promote safer riding habits and encourage shared responsibility."

The next Operation Apex event will be held on Sunday, June 22 at the Bandstand on the Promenade in Aberystwyth, in partnership with Ceredigion Council’s Road Safety Team, Mid & West Wales Fire & Rescue Service, and Blood Bikes Wales.

Operation Apex will continue throughout the summer, with further events and targeted patrols planned in hotspot areas.

For more information on motorcycle safety and upcoming Operation Apex events, visit our Operation Apex page