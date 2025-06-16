Dolau Women's Institue treated to fellow member's bee keeping video

Bernie and Debra enjoying trying the honey

The video also showed the insides of a hive showing how the bees enter and make and then produce the much vaunted honey.

She had started her hives over 40 years ago then bringing them to Penybont where they settled and have thrived in her care.

The hives consist of the Queen bee, workers and drones all having their special role in the evolution of honey making.

From one hive alone Chris can take over 60lbs of honey and still leave 40lbs for the bees to live on in the winter months.

With such good quality pollen and nectar in the surrounding Penybont area the bees flourish and Chris delights in their antics and work ethics.

The evening finished with members tasting three different stages of honey and then buying a jar, or two, of honey to take home.

Dolau WI meet on the first Wednesday of each month at Dolau community hall.

For further information please contact cynthia.cynics@btinternet.com