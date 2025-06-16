40 more caravans planned for 'thriving' Shrewsbury holiday park and fishery

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Spring Lea Fishery and Holiday Park at Lea Cross, southwest of Shrewsbury, has been operating as a caravan site for more than two decades.

In 2021, the owners were given permission to expand the site - adding 39 static caravans to their 20 touring caravan plots, along with 18 camping 'pods', six lodges and an amenity block.

That work has now been completed, with Salop Caravan Sites Ltd claiming the site is now "a high-quality environment" and "fully functional".

A planning application, which seeks to expand the site and add 40 more static caravans has now been submitted to Shropshire Council.

"Salop Caravan Sites Ltd wish to continue this thriving site by continuing to improve where they can, and plan for the future by adding caravans to the southeast and installing a new, improved access," state documents, submitted by Berrys on behalf of the company.

Spring Lea Fishery and Holiday Park following 2021 permission. Photo: Berrys/Shropshire Council

Works would include the creation of a new access road onto the A488, which the applicants argue will improve visibility in both directions and be beneficial to neighbours.

The application states that, while the current access has been suitable "up until now" it is "substandard".

It continues: "It is considered a much better option to create a new access straight onto the A488.

"This will not only improve the visibility splays in both directions, but it will also negate the need for guests to drive past the houses on Plealey Road which will improve the property’s residential amenity."

The application also maintains the expansion would create four new part-time jobs.

It concludes: "The expansion will lead to significant benefits to the local economy. It will generate additional employment opportunities in relation to servicing and managing the accommodation.

"The proposal will also bring visitors into Shropshire encouraging the use of local shops, facilities and other tourist attractions both within Shropshire, Shrewsbury and in the local villages of Pontesbury and Lea Cross."

The application is available to view online on Shropshire Council's planning portal using reference number: 25/02112/FUL