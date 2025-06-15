Two arrested after fireworks thrown outside Shrewsbury nightclub

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Police in the county town say they are appealing for information following the incident outside the Labyrinth nightclub in Hills Lane.

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said the incident happened at around 2.45am.

The spokesperson added: "An incident occurred outside Labyrinth, Shrewsbury, where two individuals threw fireworks from a vehicle.

"Thankfully, no injuries were reported.

"Two suspects have since been identified and arrested in connection with the incident. Enquiries are ongoing.

"We are appealing to any members of the public who may have witnessed the incident or have any footage to help officers with their enquiries."

Anybody with information or who has relevant dashcam or mobile footage is urged to call 01743 264807 quoting incident reference 00071_I_15062025.

The force spokesperson added: "Officers will be carrying out high-visibility patrols in the area throughout the day. If you have any information, please feel free to speak directly to one of the officers on patrol."