Shrewsbury apartment plans rejected over 'inadequate' parking and access resubmitted with one flat fewer
Plans to convert a Grade II listed Shrewsbury property into nine apartments have been submitted, just weeks after the previous plans for the building were rejected over parking and access concerns.
By Megan Jones
Plans to turn Abbey House in Shrewsbury into ten "generous apartments" were rejected by Shropshire Council in May.
Dating from the 1720s, Abbey House – which is next to Abbey Foregate’s junction with Horsefair and Whitehall Street – was originally built as a residence for once Sheriff of Shropshire, Thomas Jenkins.
It was then converted and adapted for its use as offices, most recently as home to Terry Jones Solicitors and Advocates.