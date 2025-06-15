Shrewsbury apartment plans rejected over 'inadequate' parking and access resubmitted with one flat fewer

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Plans to turn Abbey House in Shrewsbury into ten "generous apartments" were rejected by Shropshire Council in May.

Dating from the 1720s, Abbey House – which is next to Abbey Foregate’s junction with Horsefair and Whitehall Street – was originally built as a residence for once Sheriff of Shropshire, Thomas Jenkins.

It was then converted and adapted for its use as offices, most recently as home to Terry Jones Solicitors and Advocates.