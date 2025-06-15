An increased range of items can now be recycled through Powys County Council’s kerbside collection

Paper-based containers, such as crisp tubes, dough tubes, gravy granule tubs, paper coffee cups and food and drink cartons can now be recycled through your weekly recycling collections by adding them to your red recycling box.

“We are delighted to be able to expand the range of items we can recycle through the weekly kerbside collections,” said Councillor Jackie Charlton, Cabinet Member for a Greener Powys.

“Previously, these paper-based containers would have ended up in the wheeled bin with the non-recyclable rubbish, so it is excellent news that we can now accept these in the red recycling boxes.”

The paper-based containers the council can now accept in the red recycling boxes, alongside the cans and plastics, include crisp tubes, dough paper tubes with metal ends, other paper-based containers and tubs with metal ends or foil and plastic lining, juice, milk, soup and food cartons and paper coffee cups. Just give them a quick rinse, squash, and add to your red recycling box.

It may seem like these items belong in the blue box, but as they are made from a mixture of materials (paper, plastic/polythene, foil), they cannot be recycled in the same way as normal paper and card.

After the recycling from the red box has been collected, the cartons and other paper-based items are separated from the plastics and cans and baled together. These bales are then sent to a dedicated reprocessing facility, where they are broken down into their component parts to be recycled.

Councillor Charlton added: “Powys households have already proven to be dedicated recyclers, and we are keen to develop ways to help increase our recycling opportunities wherever possible. The introduction of these paper-based containers to the red box will help us keep up the county’s recycling momentum.”