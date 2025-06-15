Quarry granted permission to continue operating while owners look to long-term extension

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Shropshire Council has approved an extension to mineral extraction at Grinshill Quarry until the end of this year.

The quarry was approved back in 2010, under the condition that mineral extraction finished at the end of December 2024.

But the operators are examining a longer term extension, and applied for an interim measure to keep working at the site.

Shropshire Council has now approved that request.

A report from the council's planning department explained: "The site operators are drawing up proposals for a longer-term extension to the quarrying operation and have submitted a request for pre-application advice to inform a future planning application. In the interim period, the applicant is seeking a short-term extension to the mineral extraction timescale.

"The application as originally submitted sought to change this timescale to 30th September 2025. This has now been revised to 30th December 2025, to reflect the work involved in preparing a more detailed application. No other changes to the planning permission are proposed."