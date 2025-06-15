Period home with expansive grounds, tennis court and separate red brick barn is listed for sale

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Beech House in Shifnal boasts six bedrooms, three bathrooms, beautiful landscaped gardens, a large outbuilding complex and a well-maintained tennis court.

The property has hit the market for offers in the region of £1.5 million with Peter James Property Ltd.

Beech House boasts more than 3.4 acres of land, a tennis court, and a separate red brick barn. Picture: Rightmove/Peter James Property Ltd.

The "magnificent" detached country residents stands within a large plot, approximately 3.44 acres in size.

Inside, the property is said to feature "Georgian elegance" with "modern comforts" and "period architecture with high ceilings and generous proportions throughout".

A private gated driveway leads to parking space while the gorgeous gardens feature a mature vegetable and fruit garden with a greenhouse, alongside the AstroTurf tennis court.

The six-bedroom property is said to combine "timeless Georgian elegance with impressive modern comforts". Picture: Rightmove/Peter James Property Ltd.

The listing adds that the property's separate red brick barn has potential for conversion - subject to necessary permissions.

The listing for Beech House says: "Set back beyond a sweeping driveway and positioned on the edge of historic Shifnal, Beech House is a grand and beautifully maintained period residence combining timeless Georgian elegance with impressive modern comforts.

"This magnificent six-bedroom detached country residence stands proudly within its own plot and offers over 6,400 sq ft. including outbuildings.

The red brick barn that the listing says has potential for conversion. Picture: Rightmove/Peter James Property Ltd.

"The accommodation is thoughtfully laid out, including an extensive cellar and generous loft storage, all situated within a secure and substantial plot. With ample internal space and a flexible layout, the property lends itself perfectly to the creation of an integrated annex - ideal for extended family or guests.

"Original fireplaces, high skirting boards, decorative coving, and large sash windows all add to the grandeur of this distinctive home. Upstairs, the principal suite includes an en suite bathroom, while five further double bedrooms are served by a family bathroom, an additional bathroom, and a separate WC.

"The gardens are mature and private, with both lawned and hard-landscaped areas offering a variety of outdoor seating and entertaining zones. An impressive period red brick barn has conversion potential. A range of outbuildings provides excellent additional storage or conversion potential."

The listing adds that interested parties should note that Beech House and surrounding land was identified in the draft Shropshire Local Plan as a housing allocation.

Further information can be found on Rightmove.