New plans to convert Second World War bunker near Shrewsbury submitted after holiday let proposals bombed

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Mr & Mrs Jones of Adlebury Limited had appealed to the inspectors after Shropshire Council rejected their plans for the bunker west of Shrawardine Castle, Shrawardine Castle Farm, in Shrawardine, west of Shrewsbury, which would have seen it converted into a nine-bedroom holiday let.

The bunkers were part of a network of buildings which provided secure storage for the military during the Second World War.

The bunker at Shrawardine Castle

The planning application had been rejected by a Shropshire Council committee, so the applicant appealed.

But planning inspector J D Clark, in a decision made at the end of November, said the main issue with turning the site into a holiday let was regarding its accessibility.

He also said that the remoteness of this "large-scale" holiday let would make it unsustainable and rejected the planning appeal.