Firefighters break car window in car park to free locked-in toddler - then give him a tour of their engine

A one-year-old child was freed from a locked car at a Shropshire supermarket car park after fire crews broke the window to free the youngster.

By Richard Williams
Published
Last updated

A crew from Ellesmere fire station was called to the Sainsbury's in Oswestry's Black Gate Street just before 6.30pm on Saturday (June 14).

A spokesperson said crews had to eventually break a window on the vehicle to free the toddler, after attempts to release the locks failed.

A spokesperson said: "We were mobilised to release a one-year-old boy who had become locked in a vehicle. 

"All attempts to release the locks externally proved unsuccessful, and so a small window was carefully broken, giving access to the release button. Once released, the young child was given a drink and an exclusive tour of the fire appliance."

The car in which the toddler was trapped
The car in which the toddler was trapped

The youngster was freed unharmed at around 7pm.

