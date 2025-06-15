Firefighters break car window in car park to free locked-in toddler - then give him a tour of their engine

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

A crew from Ellesmere fire station was called to the Sainsbury's in Oswestry's Black Gate Street just before 6.30pm on Saturday (June 14).

A spokesperson said crews had to eventually break a window on the vehicle to free the toddler, after attempts to release the locks failed.

A spokesperson said: "We were mobilised to release a one-year-old boy who had become locked in a vehicle.

"All attempts to release the locks externally proved unsuccessful, and so a small window was carefully broken, giving access to the release button. Once released, the young child was given a drink and an exclusive tour of the fire appliance."

The car in which the toddler was trapped

The youngster was freed unharmed at around 7pm.