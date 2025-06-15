Shropshire Star
Fire crews break car window in supermarket car park to free locked-in toddler

A one-year-old child was freed from a locked car in a Shropshire supermarket after fire crews broke the window to free the youngster.

By Richard Williams
Published

A crew from Ellesmere fire station were called to the Sainsbury's in Oswestry's Black Gate Street just before 6.30pm on Saturday evening.

A spokesperson said crews had to eventually break a window on the vehicle to free the toddler, after attempts to release the locks failed.

A spokesperson said: "We were mobilised to release a one-year-old boy who had become locked in a vehicle. 

"All attempts to release the locks externally proved unsuccessful, and so, a small window was carefully broken, giving access to the release button. Once released, the young child was given a drink and an exclusive tour of the fire appliance."

The youngster was freed unharmed at around 7pm.

