Engineers called after three people locked in lift at retirement village in Shrewsbury
A lift engineer and the fire service were called after three people became trapped in a lift at a Shrewsbury retirement village.
The incident at The Coppice in Holyhead Road saw a fire crew attend just after 1.20pm on Sunday (June 15).
A spokesperson said three people were released from the lift, and an engineer was requested to attend.
Firefighters left the scene shortly thereafter.