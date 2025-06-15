Shropshire Star
Engineers called after three people locked in lift at retirement village in Shrewsbury

A lift engineer and the fire service were called after three people became trapped in a lift at a Shrewsbury retirement village.

The incident at The Coppice in Holyhead Road saw a fire crew attend just after 1.20pm on Sunday (June 15).

A spokesperson said three people were released from the lift, and an engineer was requested to attend.

Firefighters left the scene shortly thereafter.

