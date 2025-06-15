Engineers called after three get locked in lift at retirement village
A lift engineer and the fire service were called after three people were trapped in a lift at a Shrewsbury retirement village on Sunday.
The incident at The Coppice in Holyhead Road saw a fire crew attend just after 1.20pm.
A spokesperson said three people were released from the lift, and an engineer was requested to attend the incident, which was declared over at just after 2pm.