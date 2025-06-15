Shropshire Star
Close

Engineers called after three get locked in lift at retirement village

A lift engineer and the fire service were called after three people were trapped in a lift at a Shrewsbury retirement village on Sunday.

By Richard Williams
Published

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Visit Shots! now

The incident at The Coppice in Holyhead Road saw a fire crew attend just after 1.20pm.

A spokesperson said three people were released from the lift, and an engineer was requested to attend the incident, which was declared over at just after 2pm.

Similar stories

Most popular